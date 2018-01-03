Shaykh Abdul Hakim Murad visits SA

Capetonians who want a glimpse of a beautiful, traditional and transformative vision of Islam will be in their element when they meet one of the world’s most erudite scholars, Shaykh Abdal Hakim Murad in the Mother City this week. Shaykh Murad is considered ‘Britain’s most influential Muslim’. He will be delivering a talk titled “The meaning of the Black Stone” tonight 3 Jan 2018 after Maghrib at Masjidul Quds.

Born Timothy Winter in 1960, embracing Islam as a thoughtful teenager and pursuing sacred knowledge ever since, has led Shaykh Abdal Hakim Murad to the pinnacle of academia as a Lecturer in Islamic Studies at the Faculty of Divinity, Cambridge University and Professor in Islamic Studies and Dean of the Cambridge Muslim College .

Shaykh is a scholar of Islamic Theology, Tassawuf, Ottoman history, Arabic, Turkish and Persian, who studied at Cambridge, University of London, Al-Azhar and at the feet of traditional scholars in Yemen and Arabia.

Amongst his notable academic works is the Cambridge Companion to Classical Islamic Theology, with Shaykh as editor. As a champion of Imam Ghazali’s Iyha Ulum al-Din and its public appreciation, Shaykh has translated two volumes into English and is producing the Traveling Lights world lecture series.

Shaykh’s most significant project and service to the Ummah has been the founding of the Cambridge Muslim College, one of the Ummah’s flagship higher education institutions, equipping traditional Aalims with an understanding of the modern world through a dynamic contemporary syllabus including theology, philosophy, science and research methodology.

“South Africans will learn about traditional Islam’s response to the West, from a philosophical and scholastic lens. It’s also an opportunity to learn and support the visionary Cambridge Muslim College,” said organisers.

Comments

comments