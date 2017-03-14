Shock video surfaces of Worcester gang violence

An explicit video of a gang-related shooting on the Manenberg gangwatch page has gone viral on Facebook. The video explicitly shows gang members running through a residential block of flats in Riverview in Worcester and shooting while residents flee for safety.

Community members have said the area has become notorious for gang-related violence. Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a 20 year old man was killed.

When asked about the video, Van Wyk said residents are urged to come forward with information to assist in identifying the perpetrators.

See the video below. (Warning: this video is not for sensitive viewers)

Update Worcester Yesterday murder on cameraAdmin request for a Worcester Paarl gangwatch Posted by Manenberg gangwatch on Montag, 13. März 2017

