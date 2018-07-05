Spike in land invasions worry DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature has raised concern over the increase in the number of land invasions in the province.

In its quarterly report, the party says 176 incidents of land grabs were recorded in the Cape Metro since the beginning of the year, and 87 outside of the Metro.

DA Chief Whip, Mark Wiley says the majority of these are being orchestrated by individuals and groups with the intention of destabilising the province.

Wiley has called on the Intelligence Services to identify the instigators so that arrests can be made of those people, whom he says, are hell-bent on anarchy and the destruction of essential infrastructure and the economy.

“Many of these land invasions seem to be working in rotation. They are highly organised very militarised and what is of great concern to us is first the effect on the economy, and secondly the fact that the crime intelligence people seem to have no idea as to who instigate these. Because it does not seem to be many arrests or conclusions in the criminal justice process,” adds Wiley.

African National Congress (ANC) acting Provincial Chairperson, Khaya Magaxa says, “DA is always shifting responsibility when in actual fact it’s failing to respond to the needs of the people. The people resort to violence because the DA government is abandoning people especially in the poor areas… that is why we still have lots of disruption, there is nobody who is addressing the issue of land.”

