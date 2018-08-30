Ten perish in Beaufort West bus accident

Ten people have died following a bus accident on Aberdeen Road near Beaufort West. Thirty others have been injured in the incident, which occurred at approximately 02h00 on Thursday. The injured have been transferred to hospital.

Western Cape traffic chief, Kenny Africa, explained that the accident happened after a driver of a passenger bus lost control of the vehicle.

Initial reports placed the number of dead at eight. However, one victim later died after being trapped underneath the bus. While another died in hospital.

In total 10 people have died; six men, three women and one boy.

“Another two people died in the gruesome bus crash early this morning. The one person that was trapped underneath the bus died and another one died in hospital. In total ten people died.”

The incident has raised questions about the hours bus drivers are expected to work.

VOc 91.3fm

