Thousands to march during no confidence vote

Several protests around the country are planned in connection with the motion of no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Two competing groups of marchers will make their voices heard in the Cape Town city centre.

The ANC in the Dullah Omar Region applied for 15 000 participants to march from the Grand Parade to Parliament, said City of Cape Town spokesperson Hayley van der Woude.

A group called the Multi-Party Notice, which includes the DA, EFF, IFP, ACDP and ZumaMustFall movement, is also set to march in the city centre. As a result the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on its 200 000 members to join the march.

More than 25 000 people are expected to protest in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday.

Police and local law enforcement agencies will be deployed in Cape Town, and an operational plan has been developed, police say. Some roads in the city centre, including Roeland street, will be closed.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete on Monday said her decision to hold the motion of no confidence in Zuma via secret ballot was in the best interests of the country.

“The people of South Africa look to Parliament to give direction during challenging times. We must dare not underestimate this privilege and responsibility,” Mbete told the gathered media in Parliament.

“The people of South Africa also look to Parliament for signals of hope.

“I have considered the environment and heard voices expressing doubt in the integrity and values of our 20-year-old Constitution.”

The sitting is due to take place from 14:00 on Tuesday.

FutureSA will take to the streets ahead of the parliamentary sitting in Johannesburg. The DA in Gauteng will host a public viewing of the #NoConfidence march in Eldorado Park Stadium.

In Durban, DA leader, Zwakele Mncwango will attend a live screening of the #NoConfidence march that will be taking place in Cape Town.

