Tolerance trumps hate in Knysna mosque debate

While the Knysna Muslim community is elated at the landmark ruling which gives the green light for a mosque in the area, there continues to be widespread anger at the idea of a ‘Muslim presence’ in the popular tourist town. On Wednesday morning, Judge Dlodlo ruled in favour of the Knysna Muslim community for the construction of the first mosque in the area. This after an application, which was submitted by residents of 22 Rawson Street, contested the Knysna Municipality’s decision to approve an application for the construction of a place of worship for Muslims in the area. While the applicants have not confirmed intent to appeal the ruling, Knysna locals now brace for what many humorously describe as ‘feared integration’.

On a popular Knysna publication’s Facebook page commentators from both sides aired their opinions on the matter. Numerous commenters appeared to be ignorant of Muslims who live in their midst, calling for Muslims to construct mosques in ‘Muslim suburbs’.

“Surely it makes sense to build a mosque in an area where Muslims actually live in? I don’t think many live near the proposed site,” stated Giorgio Fioravanti.

Others appeared to be voicing uninformed concerns, ignoring the progress and concessions the Municipality and the Knysna Muslim Community have made in the two-year long debacle.

“Can’t they just send out a mass SMS or phone each other instead of loud speakers blaring at 4am?” said Warren Escherich about the widely contested issue of the sounding of the athan (Islamic call to prayer), which was remedied by the Muslim community who assured the broader community that it will not be sounded.

Meanwhile, the overwhelming sentiment was a positive reflection on the need for increased religious, cultural and race integration within the community, which is largely segregated along socio-economic divisions.

“I really can’t see what the big issue is. There are plenty of churches in and around Knysna. [So] we really should respect everyone’s beliefs and religion… [It] does not matter who or what you believe in, if u don’t like it keep your comments to yourself… give thanks for this one love people,” urged Bifas Jansen.

Phil Golson called for respect for the Constitution:

“The same constitutional freedom that allows my church and me to gather safely and lawfully also extends to other faiths, even ones with whom I might disagree with strongly. Some folks conveniently forget that simple fact. Do you really want to live in a place where government denies the freedom of certain religions? Who do they target next when it suits them? I am sure that Muslims in our area are grateful for this decision.”

Speaking to VOC Breakfast Beat on the outcome of the court proceedings, Knysna Deputy Mayor, Peter Myers explained that after a long period of discussion with both parties it is pleased to announce that the court has agreed that the municipality followed technical procedures in its approval of the construction.

Given social media commentators expressing dissatisfaction with the judgement and calling for it to be appealed, he says that the municipality will continue to engage with all stakeholders and work to improve integration.

“We are trying to explain our point that we treat all applications equally and on merit. We make decisions that are in accordance with our processes and we are pleased that the courts agreed with us,” he stated.

Since the decision is open for appeal, Myers says at this point he is unsure whether the applicants will be appealing the ruling.

Describing so-called ‘Muslim tourism’ as a fast growing market, he notes that the Knysna area being a tourist hub should cater to the needs of all religious and cultural groups.

“We are a very diverse community, in the country and in Knysna, and we have to ensure that we treat all race groups equally – hopefully we won’t see too much more hate speech,” Myers added.

VOC 91.3fm

