Top comedians take stage for Back 2 School campaign

Some of South Africa’s top comedians have joined forces with Islamic Relief South Africa (IRSA) to

help get 2,000 orphans and vulnerable children ready for the 2018 school year.

“A Lekker Comedy Show” will run for two nights – Friday 29th and Saturday 30th December – at the

Academia Auditorium in Lansdowne, Cape Town.

Comedian Yaaseen Barnes, leads the exciting line up that include Loyiso Gola, Joey Rasdien, Rob Van

Vuuren, Carl Weber, Robby Collins and KG Mogadi.

Speaking about the cause, Barnes said the comedy show “A Lekker Comedy Show” aims to raise

funds for Islamic Relief’s 2018 Back 2 School campaign.

“I have been working with Islamic Relief for the past two years…they are a family that helps other

families and that’s why I love them.”

“There are so many children who need school uniforms, stationery, backpacks, etc. and for me these

items are essential. Education is key…if a child has the necessary educational tools, they will learn

and excel [academically and socially].”

Back 2 School campaign

Children are often the most vulnerable to trauma and suffering as a result of disasters and poverty.

According to UNICEF, there are 3.9 million orphans in South Africa. Protecting them and ensuring

their welfare is a priority in all of Islamic Relief South Africa’s work.

Statistics South Africa (2010) reports that nearly one fifth of South Africa’s child population has lost

one or more parent. These numbers are increasing daily with minors facing a life of abject poverty.

Islamic Relief’s orphans’ sponsorship programme aims to alleviate these struggles and remains a

core function of our South African operations.

According to IRSA chief executive officer, Yusuf Mohamed, addressing the lack of access to quality

primary education is cited as one of the ways to address structural poverty. “Our educational

support project, Back to School, caters for the basic needs for our primary and secondary school

going rights holders [beneficiaries]on an annual basis.”

For the 2018 school year, Islamic Relief aims to assist approximately 2,000 orphans and vulnerable

children with school uniforms, school shoes, hygiene items and stationery. In-kind donations

towards the project are also welcomed.

“We are coming together for the sake of these children who are in need of love, care and support. I

am appealing to members of the public to support this initiative. We intend to distribute the Back 2

School items in January 2018.”

“We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from these talented and much-loved

comedians. The show promises to be highly entertaining…so we look forward to playing host to this

event and call upon the community to book their tickets early to avoid disappointment,” Mohamed

concluded.

Tickets for the comedy show is available through the Quicket online ticketing system.

(www.quicket.co.za)

Tickets can also be purchased at the Islamic Relief Cape Town office, situated at 396 Imam Haron

Road Lansdowne.

For more information, contact Ashraf Kenny on 072 202 1007 or 021 696 0145 during office hours.

