Two people sustain 3rd degree burns after Metrorail train is engulfed in flames

Two people have sustained third degree burns after two carriages of a Metrorail train burst into flames between Southfield and Ottery Stations.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Theo Layne confirmed that fire services responded to the fire at 09h02 on Wednesday morning.

“Currently 2 Train Carriages are alight and two Persons who sustained third degree burns,” Layne said.

The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this stage.

Last week, a Fish Hoek bound Metrorail rain made an emergency stop at Retreat Station after number of carriages were engulfed in flames.

The preliminary investigation into the fire on a Fish Hoek bound Metrorail train has ruled out technical or electrical faults as the possible cause of the fire.

“Although the investigation is not yet concluded, investigators believe that the conditions leading to the fire are consistent with a deliberate torching,” Scott stated.

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article











Comments

comments