UPDATE: Authorities assess CT flood damage

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre has confirmed that the Roads and Stormwater Department has cleared most roadways and unblocked drains in areas that have been affected by Thursdays evening’s gale force winds and heavy downpours.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell explained that Chapman’s Peak Drive is open to traffic.

Powell added that mudslides in Hout Bay and Camps Bay have not been cleared yet.

“The City’s Traffic Service is manning a stop-and-go system between Bakoven and Suikerbossie.”

The Recreation and Parks Department has also cleared uprooted trees.

“Electricity still has to be restored in a number of areas including: Parow Valley, Langa, Durbanville, Mfuleni, Bridgetown, Constantia, Cape Farms and Clovelly. Technicians are, however, onsite.

“Flooding occurred at the following Community Day Centres: Belhar, Parow and Ravensmead. Patients are being referred to other nearby facilities,” she stated.

Powell further noted that Vrijzee Preparatory School in Goodwood has been affected by the rains.

Learners were subsequently sent home due to the flooding.

“The Department of Education has been contacted for a flood damage assessment, she continued.

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article









4 Shares

Comments

comments