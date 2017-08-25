Valhalla Park residents hail Cameron Wilson life sentence

The Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum (CPF) says residents in Valhalla Park are relieved that convicted murderer Cameron Wilson will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Speaking to VOC this morning, CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst said the stiff sentence handed down to Wilson sent a strong message to perpetrators of crime. Wilson was sentenced to four life sentences and 71 years imprisonment for three murders, rape and other charges on Thursday. Onlookers in the packed public gallery broke out into applause as the sentence was delivered.

“Residents are very happy with the verdict. As a community we feel it’s a strong message being sent out and it’s a positive step in the right direction in dealing with these kind of harsh crimes,” said Lindhorst.

Wilson was arrested in September last year shortly after the mutilated body of 18 year old Lekita Moore was found in Valhalla Park. Her mutilated, naked body was discovered in an open field where she had been stabbed 98 times. At the time, he was out on bail for the murder of 16 year old Stacey-Lee Mohale. Mohale was raped and set alight in April 2015.

Throughout the trial, Wilson showed no remorse for his actions. On Thursday, he clapped and smiled as Western Cape High Court Judge Chantal Fortuin handed down the sentence.

Professor Shaun Kaliski, the forensic psychiatrist, who assessed the accused, described Wilson as a psychopath and a danger to society. While it’s been reported that Wilson came from a loving home, the defence asked the court to consider the potential negative impact that his father had on his life. Wilson’s father is an alleged gang member who’s currently in prison for being involved in a triple murder in Bishop Lavis. The defence believed that his exposure to gangsterism at an early age could have been a contributing factor to his violent and aggressive nature.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the State called more than 40 witnesses to secure the conviction. The State had struggled to subpoena some of the witnesses because they feared for their safety.

“Witnesses in our areas were not safe so it’s wasn’t easy for them to come forward. Because of Cameron’s reign of terror in those communities, they had the guts to come forward. We must applaud them because without them, there would not have been a conviction,” added Lindhorst.

Lindhorst said Moore’s parents have welcomed the sentence, but her gruesome death has been “very painful” for them to deal with. Charles Moore, Lekita’s father, continues to grieve for his daughter and has said he cannot forgive the accused.

“This is the start of the healing process and for them to get closure,” said Lindhorst.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula praised both the investigation and prosecution teams for “a job well done”.

“Arresting suspects is one thing but ensuring they remain behind bars and pay their dues sends a strong message that the criminal justice system of this country is working. Some communities of Cape Town are safer with Cameron Wilson in jail serving a lengthy sentence,” Jula said. VOC

Comments

comments