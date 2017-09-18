Violence erupts as taxis embark on strike action

By Abubaker Abrahams

Scores of commuters were left stranded on Monday due to a chaotic mini bus taxi strike in Cape Town which resulted in violence in parts of the city. From as early as 6am, there were reports of road closures and traffic disruptions in different areas, with Khayelitaha and Nyanga, the hardest hit. Taxi operators in the Western Cape have downed tools indefinitely, causing thousands of commuters to find alternative modes of transport.

Representatives in the Western Cape minibus taxi industry were expected to meet with the MEC for Transport and Public Works to table their concerns. Currently there are no minibus taxis along Main road from Wynberg to Mowbray, Voortrekker road, Retreat, Mitchells Plain, and Hout Bay amongst other areas

In Khayelitsha, several buses were stoned and Solomon Tshuku road in Site C was closed with burning debris, but has since been reopened. Another bus was torched in Delft, with numerous reports of stoning and commuters being injured.

“We are doing everything in power to make sure that our passengers are safe but also get to work on time,” said Golden Arrow’s spokesperson Brownyn Dyke.

Later in the morning, the N2 incoming was closed at the R300 due to a MyCiti bus set alight. Motorists were advised to be careful when approaching that area

“The N2 between Borchards Quarry and Mew Way is closed for traffic due to unrest. The R300 between Stellenbosch arterial and Stock Road has been re-opened for traffic,” said Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa.

The South African Police Service had also confirmed their readiness for the strike but still found it difficult to cope with continues disruptions.

Other incidents:

-At the N1 at Joostenberg Vlakte and Bloekombos, protestors burned tyres to block the roads. It was removed by SAPS members and roads are opened.

-In FisanteKraal at Pottsdam and Wellington Road, SAPS and Traffic officials were thrown with stones.

-In Du Noon – busses, SAPS and public order police were thrown with stones. Officials took action using rubber and gas to disperse the crowd

-In Wynberg at Church and Wetton road, tyres were set alight.

-There were also reports of unrest in West Lake and Steenberg roads.

The taxi protest has had an effect on Metrorail’s northern line. Four early morning trains were cancelled as the train crew is reliant on taxi transport to get them to work. In other areas, the stations are busy and operating as normal. VOC

