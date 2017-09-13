VOC celebrates Spring at Stark Ayres Rosebank

As VOC marks its birthday month, the month of September also ushers in Spring, where we see warmer days, whale-watching but also irritating allergies. But while many of us have to contend with hayfever and sinusitis, there are positives to Spring – a sense of renewal, a time of regeneration and new beginnings. With this in mind, VOC is hosting an outside broadcast at Starke Ayres Rosebank on Saturday 16th September. Spring is the best time to start a new garden or revamp an old one and if you’re a novice gardener, to get some inspiration.

The event is also a means to start a collection drive for second hand gardening tools to benefit the station’s Project 67 in Manenberg, a community food garden initiated as part of its Mandela Day project.

The idea was sparked after the popularity of the weekly gardening segment on air, co-hosted by gardening expert Richard Morris from Starke Ayres.

“Richard Morris from Starke Ayres regularly appears on Shopping Basket where he shares gardening tips with listeners and he has also been a regular and very generous contributor to some of our earlier projects. We wanted to give our listeners who are gardening enthusiasts the opportunity to meet Richard in person and so we will have a “Tea with Richard” component to the broadcast,” says VOC programme manager Rashieda Davids.

The VOC team will be at the garden store between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, 16th of September at Starke Ayres in Rosebank. Listeners can expect free hotdogs, fun activities for the kids, candyfloss, popcorn, cooking demos, tea tasting, cupcake decorating and a mini treasure hunt with some fun prizes as well.

