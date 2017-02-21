VOC correspondent provides an update on MJC’s Syria journey

As the impact of the conflict in Syria continues to spill over into neighbouring countries, a delegation from the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), accompanied by a VOC correspondent, is travelling to the Turkish-Syrian border to deliver humanitarian aid with the Turkish IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation. The delegation this week arrived in Turkey where they were informed about the current issues faced by Syrian civilians, both within Syria and within Turkey.

Reporting from the ground, VOC correspondent, Yaseen Kippie provides feedback on the latest developments of the journey.

Kippie explains that the delegation is scheduled to travel to the various areas for distribution on Tuesday and confirmed that they will be travelling into Syria, but for security reasons is unable to mention the exact areas within Syria that will be visited.

He noted that the products that will be provided to those in need include products required on a daily basis, such as pertinent hygiene supplies.

“[Since] it is actually the women that have been the most affected by the conflict,” Kippie elaborated.

Commenting on the notable displacement of Syria civilians, he says that within Istanbul, Syrian refugees constitute the majority of homeless people, this despite the availability of refugee camps on the border of Turkey.

The delegation will, therefore, not be focusing on the camps, but instead will directly assist families and recovery houses.

Kippie says that after meeting the IHH, the support that the Turkish government has provided the Syrian people is considerable, but that within Turkey there appears to be a different set of problems, where a resistance against the Islamist government that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to be moving toward exists.

“The handle on the situation in Turkey and with the refugee crises appears to be a very positive one. The IHH was began in 1992 against the very anti-Islam government that didn’t want [the IHH]to go international. Now, after a bill was passed, they have gone to over 142 countries,” Kippie stated.

Noting the impact of the war on ordinary civilians trapped by the consequences of the conflict, Kippie says that of those he discussed the crises with, civilians are not concerned with the politics of war, but instead seek normalcy for themselves and their families.

“One of the people that I met was a person by the name of Mohamed, who is in fact a Ja’fari Shia from Iraq and I was talking to him about the Sunni and Shia problem and he said ‘that’s political’…[since]many a times what is in the media is a distortion,” Kippie continued.

He further urged anyone who is able to assist humanitarian causes, both within their respective borders and abroad, as a means to truly understand the plight of those in need.

