23 Shawaal 1438 AH • 18 July 2017

VOC Project 67-Harvesting Hope receives heartwarming welcome

After weeks of planning, VOC excitedly launched Project 67-Harvesting Hope, in Manenberg Laan, Manenberg on Tuesday, in celebration of International Mandela Day. The day, marked on Madiba’s birthday on the 18th July, is dedicated to encouraging citizens of the world to dedicate 67 minutes to uplifting society.

Following hours of deliberation, VOC staff decided that it was not enough to leave a community after only having provided food, clothes or toys, but to ensure that we have provided residents with a sustainable means to actively participate in the development of their community. Despite the stigma attached to the bustling community, the area, tainted by the scourge of gangsterism and crime, is home to a community full of hope and residents of all ages want to actively participate in the development of their community.

Kicking off at 10h00, residents joined the 10am Express outside broadcast, with Ayesha Laatoe, which was hosted on the location of the garden.

Emotions were high as the Imam of Sherwood Park Masjid, Moulana Anwar Mohamed opened the proceedings and rendered a dua [prayer].

The land is currently used as a place that residents describe as attracting negative elements

Shaykh Kaashiff Damon discussed the obligation that Islam places upon every Muslim to assist in uplifting communities.

 

Passionate community activist Roeshanda Pascoe spoke about the history of the open pocket of land, which had once been a peace garden destroyed by gangsters.  But she had strong words for those who believed that Manenberg was simply a breeding ground for hardened criminals and drug addicts, emphasizing that Manenberg’s youth had immense potential, but were forgotten by society.

“We want to tell those gang leaders they do not define who we are. Our youth have dreams. They might look dirty but they have dreams. This garden symbolizes growth and renewal. It means whatever bad we have done, you can bury it here. A garden soothes the soul. Let us inspire our children!”

Pascoe, who started the Manenberg Safety Forum has been instrumental in fighting gang violence and drug addiction.

“I remember when gang violence flared up in 2010 and it took me and three others to stop the violence. Today it seems our efforts are bearing fruit,” said Pascoe.

Roeshanda Pascoe addressing residents at the event

 

VOC Production Manager, Rashieda Davids, and Manenberg Community Safety Forum’s Roegshanda Pascoe turned the first sod, kicking off Project 67 – Harvesting Hope.

Roegshanda Pascoe discussed the history of the land, which was previously developed as a peace garden, but was later destroyed as it stands firmly between two warring gangs.

South African Police Service (SAPS) Manenberg’s Captain Ian Bennet discussed the role of SAPS in ridding the area of violence.

City council workers joined in the fun as we began the first stage of the clean-up process.

Non-Manenberg residents came out in support of the garden, all calling for a better life for the children of Cape Flats gang ridden communities.

Parents brought their young children to assist in the clean-up operation.

Mayco member, Councillor Siya Mamkeli

Kids were spoiled with a range of activities conducted by VOC staff in collaboration with the Manaberg Library, bikers group Disgraceful, and life-coach Naila Kippie

Naila Kippie was met with excited children who requested a range of face painting styles.

The Manenberg Library served as an area for the children to do artwork.

VOC reporters Najma Bibi Noor Mahomed and Ra-ees Moerat took to the streets gaining insight into life in Manenberg.

Bikers group Disgraceful entertained the children who eagerly posed for photos on their impressive sets of wheels.

Kids were also treated to a movie session.

Manenberg resident Magmood Adams teaching children annasheed. Adams is working to assist in positively contributing to the upliftment of the youth through reciting.

Kids were treated to party packets after all the festivities concluded.

Its no guess that a project of this magnitude requires all hands on deck, with regular VOC sponsors going the extra mile to ensure that Project 67, Harvesting Hope, is a thriving success.

VOC sponsors, Starke Ayres and Buco Hardware opened their hearts, contributing seeds and paint respectively

Buco Hardware sponsored paint towards the project.

VOC 91.3fm

 

