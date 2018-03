Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is appearing before the Eskom parliamentary inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Gigaba is expected to answer questions on allegations of state capture between 2010 and 2014 – the period when he was in charge of Public Enterprises.

Gigaba who has been described as the architect of state capture by the Economic Freedom Fighters will testify and explain his role at Public Enterprises.

[Source: SABC]

