WC mountain passes open after heavy snowfall

Despite heavy snowfall in parts of the Western Cape, several mountain passes that were closed on Monday have now been opened.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24 that the Gydo, Theronsberg and Matroosberg passes, which were closed due to the weather conditions, were reopened on Tuesday.

He added that the Swartberg pass near Prince Albert in the Klein Karoo remained closed.

“The weather is looking alright, [there are]no more snowstorms, but we are still monitoring the situation,” said Africa.

Heavy snowfall was also reported on the Lootsberg pass between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

In addition, snowfall has been reported in parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State.

The South African Weather Service says the icy weather is expected to continue throughout Tuesday as a cold front passes over the country.

Very cold morning conditions are expected across the country and frosty conditions are expected across the central interior as the strong cold front approaches.

Bethlehem in the Free State was expected to experience the coldest morning temperature, dropping to a low of -8°C.

Maximum temperatures remain low in parts of the Eastern Cape and the Free State, as well as the central Karoo.

The northern border and parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal are expected to see a slight increase in temperature through the course of the day.

[Source: News24]

