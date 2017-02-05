WCED announces deadline for 2018 school enrolment

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has announced the deadline for applications for enrolment in Western Cape schools for 2018 as Friday, 24 March, 2017. The deadline applies in particular to children who are entering Grade 1 or Grade 8 in 2018, and children who are changing schools.

In a statement released by the department, parents have been advised that School admissions are scheduled to open on Monday, 6 February, 2017, for all public schools and will close on Friday, 24 March 2017. Thereafter, parents will be notified, no later than 3 June, 2017, about the outcome of the applications. If accepted, parents are required to confirm acceptance by the end of the second term, Friday, 30 June 2017.

“We urge parents to confirm acceptance by this deadline to avoid “double parking”, where learners are enrolled at more than one school, or appear on several waiting lists. This will make it easier for schools and the department to place learners who relocate unexpectedly at the end of the year, and late arrivals,” the statement read.

Given the fact that acceptance at a school is not a guarantee, the WCED further advised parents to apply at several schools, and not just one.

The department’s Jessica Shelver confirmed that the WCED on Sunday launched a campaign directed toward reminding parents to enrol their children in school for the 2018 school year, by 24 March this year.

“The campaign highlights skills needed for certain careers and reminds parents that the future of their children depends on their education. Skills development is a particular focus of the Western Cape Government at the moment, with the introduction of the province’s Apprenticeship Game Changer programme.”

Shelver further encouraged parents to take the responsibility of enroling their children “very seriously”, so as to avoid complications down the line.

“I am hopeful that the majority of parents will heed our call to enrol their children early and I urge all parents to take their responsibility of enroling their child in a school very seriously,” Shelver continued.

VOC 91.3fm

