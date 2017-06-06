WCED closes WC schools ahead of storm

Due to severe weather warnings, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has closed all schools in the province on Wednesday. Spokesperson for MEC Debbie Schafer, Jessica Shelver says the decision follows extensive consultations with the weather office and disaster management teams.

In a statement released to schools, the WCED confirmed the closure of Western Cape schools on Wednesday:

Dear Principal We have received information from the South African Weather Service that the Western Cape will experience gale force winds and heavy rains over an extended period tomorrow (Wednesday, 7 June) during a storm that is expected to make landfall tonight (Tuesday, 6 June). Acting on the advice of the Weather Service and the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre (WCDMC), we have decided to close schools on Wednesday, 7 June, as a precautionary measure. We cannot predict how the storm will affect all schools, although we have been advised that the storm will probably affect communities along the coast and in primary water catchment areas in particular. Our primary concern is the safety of learners and staff. The storm may damage some schools, which could place learners and staff at risk, as well as those who commute to school, especially in rural areas. We request principals to assist the department in informing all learners and parents of our decision to close schools tomorrow (Wednesday, 7 June). We also ask principals to respond positively to requests to provide refuge at schools, if requested to do so by Disaster Management or local communities. Principals can report any storm damage to schools to the Safe Schools Call Centre at 0800 45 46 47. We have been advised that the storm will abate by Thursday, 8 June. Schools must therefore reopen on Thursday. We understand that this decision will disrupt your programme tomorrow, and request your understanding and cooperation in the circumstances.

Meanwhile, drought stricken Western Cape may not only face heavy rain, gale force winds, high seas and cold weather conditions, but according to senior forecaster at the South African Weather Service, Puseletso Mofokeng, snowfall can also be expected.

“We are expecting snowfall on the Matroosberg Mountains, the Calvinia and the Sutherland.”

He encouraged all those operating or doing activities along the coast to exercise caution.

“In terms of the sea height, there could be dangerous conditions for those doing activities along the coast,” Mofokeng stated.

The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management teams are on standby in anticipation of the impact of the cold front expected to make landfall in the Western and Northern Cape on Wednesday and Thursday.

The City’s JP Smith says due to the severity of anticipated weather conditions, the City is activating the Disaster Operations Centre as of Tuesday evening, until at least Thursday evening.

