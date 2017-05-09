Yasmin Mogahed to embark on first SA lecture tour

Yasmin Mogahed has captured the hearts and minds of millions of soul-searching Muslims, but finally South Africans will have an opportunity to see her as she embarks on her first official SA tour. Known for her insight on spirituality, love, loss and pain, she has established herself as one of the world’s most dynamic Islamic speakers. Her public speaking tour in South Africa is set to inspire, motivate and elevate.

Mogahed is the writer of Reclaim Your Heart, a best-selling and sought-after book, focusing on personal development and growth. As a prolific writer, her words speak from the heart, and she resonates profoundly with her readers. Her audio lectures are downloaded daily in South Africa and have been a regular feature on VOC.

“So often we experience things in life, and yet never see the connections between them. When we are given hardship, or feel pain, we often fail to consider that the experience may be the direct cause or result of another action or experience. Sometimes we fail to recognize the direct connection between the pain in our lives and our relationship with Allah SWT” – Yasmin Mogahed

Yasmin Mogahed was born in Cairo, Egypt and raised in the United States. She received her B.S. Degree in Psychology and her Masters in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

After completing her graduate work, she taught Islamic Studies and served as a youth coordinator. She also worked as a writing instructor at Cardinal Stritch University and a staff columnist for the Islam section of InFocus News. Currently she’s an instructor for AlMaghrib Institute and a writer for the Huffington Post and other sites.

Yasmin Mogahed’s SA tour kicks off in Johannesburg on 15th July, Durban on 16th July, and moves to Cape Town on 22 July. Mogahed’s regional tours are one day only and specifically for females.

Cape Town leg:

Date: 22 July 2017

Time: 10.30am to 14.30pm

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Theme: The Greatest Quest: Steps towards an Everlasting Marriage for those Married/Unmarried

Topics: Pre-Marriage, post-marriage; Successful marriage: The Missing link; Before and after marriage; Women role and responsibility; Bringing up kids and Family ties; What to expect after marriage; I’m married, why am I not happy?; The search for love. My marriage didn’t work out, now what?

Date: 22 July 2017

Time: 17.30pm to 21.30pm

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

Theme: Seeking Solace: Hardships, Challenges and Difficulties in Everyday Life

Topics: Seeking Solace; What makes you cry?; Hurt by Others: How to Cope and Heal; A Believer’s Response to Hardship: Tawakkul (Reliance on God); When you struggle: Day to Day: Healing a Broken Heart; How do I know if I’m being tested or punished; Patience, Perseverance and Contentment: Keeping the Heart Alive; Pain, Loss and the Path to God; This Life: Prison or Paradise? When will the help of Allah come?

“Often we experience things in life, and yet never see the connections between them. When we are given hardship, or feel pain, we often fail to consider that the experience may be the direct cause or result of another action or experience,” according a statement on Alburuj Press, one of the organisers of the tour.

“Time of difficulty test our faith, our fortitude and our strength. During these times, the level of our Imaan becomes manifest.”

All bookings and payments must be completed at www.alburujpress.com.

Visit her website, yasminmogahed.com, where you can find a collection of her articles, poetry, and lectures. VOC

