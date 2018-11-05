15 killed on Western Cape roads

At least fifteen people have been killed on Western Cape roads over the weekend, with most fatalities recorded amongst pedestrians.

According to Western Cape Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa said on the deaths were made up of 12 pedestrians, two passengers and a driver.

The fatalities were recorded in Bot Rivier, a pedestrian and passenger in Riversdale, a passenger in Philadelphia, and the remaining pedestrians in George, Knysna, Mitchells Plain, Athlone, Bishop Lavis, Parow, Khayelitsha (two), Mfuleni, Tygerberg and Robertson.

