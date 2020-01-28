1570 SAfricans defer accreditation

Share this article

















Hujajj accredited as part of the South African Haj and Umrah Council’s second list have until 3 February 2020 at 6pm to decide whether they will be taking up the call to perform hajj this year. The accreditation list includes all hujjaj who applied between the period of the 4th of February 2015 and the 1st of June 2015. 1570 hujjaj who were accredited on the first list released in January have deferred – which is almost half of the quota.

South Africa was granted a quota of 3500 this year, a small increment following previous years. While Sahuc chairperson Shaheen Essop did not elaborate on why there has been a huge dropout rate, it is believed that many people prefer to wait due to financial reasons.

Previously, Essop had urged people who have registered to check where they are on Sahuc’s registration list and make provisions to be deferred beforehand – to prevent Sahuc from releasing multiple accreditation lists.

The final date for operator selection for those accredited on the first list is the 2nd of February. 2020. Hujajj on the second list have until 6 February 2020 at 6pm to select their respective operators.

Find Sahuc’s accreditation list here:

VOC

