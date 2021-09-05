16% of South Africa’s adult population vaccinated against covid

Share this article

















South Africa has administered more than 13,430,000 vaccines across the country as government continues to ramp up its rollout.

According to the Health Department 59,888 people received their jabs on Saturday.

About 16% of the country’s adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the number of overall COVID-19 cases per day remained high with 8,411 new infections recorded in the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to just over 2.8 million infections since the pandemic began last year.

The fatality rate remained high with a further 182 COVID-19 related deaths reported, bringing the official toll to 83,343.

Although the figures remain high there has been a significant improvement in the infection and death rates compared to a few weeks ago.