18-year-old arrested for possession of firearm in Kraaifontein

Members of the Western Cape Flying Squad arrested an 18-year-old suspect for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition in Kraaifontein on Friday night. According to police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the members were busy with stop and search operations. They found the suspect in possession of a homemade zip gun with ammunition.

Meanwhile, Atlantis police arrested a 27-year-old suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearm in Saxonsea, Atlantis on Thursday. Upon stopping a suspicious vehicle, the members found a pistol in it. The suspects will make their court appearances in Kuilsrivier and Atlantis Magistrate’s courts on Tuesday 2 November 2021.

Photo: supplied