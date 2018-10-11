Matriculants in Western Cape required to sign NSC pledge to address cheating

While the next few weeks are critical for matriculants preparing for their final matric exams, authorities hope to keep a close eye on cheating.

Candidates in the Western Cape are required to comply with the rules and regulations of the 2018 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination which including signing a voluntary pledge to stamp out cheating.

Candidates across the Province will be signing a voluntary pledge that, amongst other things, shows their commitment to comply with all rules and regulations relevant to the NSC exams.

MEC Debbie Schäfer said she will be visiting Fisantekraal High School on Thursday to caution candidates about cheating ahead of the 2018 NSC examinations.

“I am going to the High School to present the pledge to them and explain exactly what the pledge entails and to witness the signing of a commitment agreement and pledge relating to the writing of the 2018 NSC examinations,” Schäfer stated.

Schäfer said it is important for the pledge to be signed by students to hold them accountable in the event of cheating or sinister behaviour taking place during the exams.

“These regulations include following the instructions of the invigilators and not participating in any wrongdoing, for example, trying to bring unauthorised materials or electronic devices, including cell phones, into the exam centre,” she further added.

The minister stated that even if the candidates refuse to sign the agreement and are found of any misconduct, drastic action will be taken.

“Whether they sign the agreement or not, there will be dire consequences if they are caught doing anything that goes against our exam policy. In the event of cheating or anything outside of the policy, candidates can be banned from writing exams for two years,” She stressed.

The Department of Education on Tuesday said it has left no stone unturned in its bid to ensure a “credible and integrous” National Senior Certificate examination this year.

For the first time this year, the Department of Basic Education will be administering an examination in South African Sign Language at Home Language level to 58 deaf candidates across 10 schools.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the Basic Education Department foresees no major issues when grade 12 pupils who are hearing impaired use sign language.

“The question papers will be signed, and learners will respond by signing and this will be recorded using the appropriate technology. The learners will be placed in separate rooms with their invigilator and their answers will be recorded with relevant modes of technology,” said Mhlanga.

Another first is the writing of the examination in Technical Mathematics and Technical Science. The department says that the offering of these two subjects is in sync with their intention to provide a broader scope of subject offerings for learners, to allow for a stronger vocational slant in the curriculum.

Sharing words of encouragement to the students preparing for the upcoming exams, Schäfer said students should stay focused and do their utmost best.

