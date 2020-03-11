6 new COVID19 cases in SA

Share this article

















The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa is slowly climbing, with six new cases confirmed on Wednesday, including the first positive case in the Western Cape. This takes the total number of coronavirus positive patients in South Africa to 13.

Western Cape

A 36 year old male who had travelled to multiple countries including Germany, Austria,

Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on the 9th of March 2020

Gauteng

A 33 year old female who had travelled to Italy and returned on the 1st of March 2020.

A couple, 34 year old male and a 33 year old female who had travelled to Germany.

They returned to South Africa on the 9th of March 2020.

A 57 year old male who had travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to South Africa

on the 9th of March 2020.

KwaZulu-Natal

A 40 year old male who had travelled to Portugal. He returned on the 7th of March

2020.

Minister of Health Zweli Mhkize said all the patients have now been advised. Those who are symptomatic have started receiving treatment. Mhkize said 645 tests have been conducted.

“Some of these patients are already in hospital while some, specifically those who are asymptomatic are in self quarantine. Contact tracing has also started for all these cases.”

