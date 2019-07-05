Eight month old rape victim removed from home

Share this article

















The Department of Social Development has confirmed that an eight-month-old baby has been removed from her Bonteheuwel home and placed into the care of social services.

The infant was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted over the weekend in Bonteheuwel.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk earlier said an investigation into the matter is underway and no arrests has been made.

“This office can confirm that a case of rape was registered for investigation after an incident occurred at Bonteheuwel Avenue, Bonteheuwel, on 29 June at about 2pm. Our detectives are following up on all lead,” Van Wyk says.

Western Cape Minister of Social Development said they are doing their utmost best to help the child and the affected family members.

“When making these decisions, the best interest of the child is always considered above all. The family is receiving the necessary psycho-social support from the Department,” she said.

