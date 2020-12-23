Facebook-f
Case against Sea Point businessman, alleged gang leader linked to underworld postponed

Sea Point businessman, Mark Lifman and the alleged leader of the Sexy Boys gang, Jerome Booysen, have appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on murder charges.

They are charged with the murder of Brian Wainstein, who was gunned down at his Constantia home in 2017.

Lifman, Booysen and another accused, William Stevens, were released on bail of R100 000 each on condition that they report to the police station once a week.

Their case has been postponed to the 9th of February next year for further investigation.

The accused face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

Source: SABC News


