CT residents urged to prepare for yet another cold front

As rain continues in Cape Town today, the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre has urged residents to prepare for another cold front expected to make landfall tomorrow. Disruptive rainfall, strong winds and very cold conditions are predicted.

Spokesperson Charlotte Powell says assistance is being provided to the many areas already waterlogged by recent rains. Services are on standby to deal with weather related queries such as clearing of flooded roadways and blocked drains and removal of uprooted trees.

Residents can reduce flood risks by: using sandbags, clearing out drainage systems, raising the floor level of structures higher than the natural ground level, digging trenches around the house to divert water and reporting blocked drains, intakes and illegal dumping

The City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre can be reached on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that heavy rain that could lead to flooding in the Overberg district and coastal areas of the Garden Route in the Western Cape today.

A series of cold fronts associated with daytime temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius will occur in large parts of the country until Thursday.

Morning frost is predicted for the highveld on Tuesday.

