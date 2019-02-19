Activists in uproar over SANDF Armed Forces shooting display

While thousands of people turned out to enjoy demonstrations by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) at its annual Armed Forces Day, many residents said the event is traumatising, especially in surrounding areas.

The six-day event started on Saturday in Mandela Park Sports Stadium Khayelitsha. There were also events at the V&A Waterfront and a night shooting set to take place at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg.

The event is to honour the men and women killed in the line of duty and those who continue to serve the country.

SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said during the Armed Forces Festival, the public will be afforded an opportunity to interact with the men and women in uniform and are exposed to the capabilities of the country’s state-of-the art military equipment.

Activist Lucinda Evans from Lavender Hill said the annual event has left the community traumatised.

“We are a community that is traumatised. We wake up to gunshots and fall asleep listening to them and no an event of such nature is taking place at our doorsteps,” she said.

“We saw the tanks and it is just awful the sound is awful. Parents are sending messages saying their children are scared. Normally when gang violence takes place in our communities, children fall to the ground and hide under beds and we had a similar situation because of the event,” she stated.

Evans further said that the community was not consulted in the matter and the event should have been hosted on a field, far away from residents who are exposed to gang violence daily.

“SANDF has not consulted anyone in the surrounding area of Muizenberg about hosting the event so close to home, so close to children who face various traumas daily. This is a poor taste of venture, why could they not use an open field?” she said.

Mgobozi said the decision to host the event was discussed with the City of Cape Town who gave them the go ahead.

“We don’t want to traumatise anyone, we have met with the City officials on numerous occasions to get a venture,” he said.

Meanwhile, due to increased aircraft activity around the City of Cape Town as a result of Armed Forces Day 2019 air operations by the SA Air Force, a temporary restricted airspace has been declared by aviation authorities in the area. Mafi said military aircraft operating in the Western Cape Region will conduct fly-past and aerial displays as part of Armed Forces Day celebrations. Mgobozi also warned members of the public against the use of Drones, laser beams or any devices directed at pilots and aircraft in the sky.

“We want to warn the public in Table View and Muizenberg that the use of drills and laser Beams are prohibited, using these objects are against the law and we will confiscate it,” he added.

