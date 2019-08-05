Adam Catzavelos back in the dock for ‘k-word’ civil case brought by SAHRC

Share this article

















In what would mark a year since the month disgraced South African Adam Catzavelos made his racist rant using the k-word while on holiday in Greece, he will make yet another appearance in the Equality Court sitting in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

This for his civil case of crimen injuria brought by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The SAHRC said it wanted appropriate redress for human rights violations.

The commission’s Buang Jones said the fact that Catzavelos was in Greece at the time of his rant was not an issue.

News24 previously reported that Catzavelos’s answering affidavit indicated that he hoped to settle the matter outside of court.

Catzavelos, 40, caused an uproar in August 2018 after a video emerged of him on a foreign beach, giving a weather report and mentioning that there was “not one k***r in sight. F*king heaven on earth… You cannot beat this!”

During Catzavelos’ appearance on July 10, his lawyer told the media that he had received a letter from Greek authorities.

The letter, which is written in Greek, states in summary that he is facing charges relating to the “intention to publicly – via internet – incite, provoke, excite or [encourage] acts or actions which may cause discrimination, hatred or violence against a person or group; or persons identified by race, colour, religion, genealogy, national or ethnic origin, gender; or threatens the lives or freedom of such persons”.

His case has also seen delays, as the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was yet to consider representations submitted by his lawyer, Lawley Shain.

Shain submitted the 68-page representations on July 5.

The court, however, did not get to hear the contents of the said representations on Wednesday, as the matter was postponed to August 29.

