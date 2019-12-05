Affordable counselling and legal advice for locals

Share this article

















Local organisation Enough is Enough is offering those affected by rape, grooming, bullying, depression and other forms of abuse the chance to receive counselling and legal advice at an unbelievably affordable rate.

The service aims to assist victims who need motivation, support and guidance. Offering advice for legal issues, they also inform clients of their rights so they can avoid being taken advantage of.

To achieve this support system, Enough is Enough provides those in need with qualified counsellors, lawyers and life coaches with sessions costing as little as R70 to R100 per session, conveniently administered online.

“We take it a step further by offering a digital connection across the country and around the world. Maybe there isn’t a counsellor, lawyer or life coach in your community that can help with your specific issue, or maybe you’re interested in finding a digital solution as you just can’t sit face to face with someone due to personal reasons or maybe time is a factor. The help we offer online makes the process easier, more convenient, and much more affordable,” says Enough is Enough on their website.

What is counselling?

Counselling is a type of talking therapy that allows a person to talk about their problems and feelings in a confidential and dependable environment. By talking through our problems, we are more able to understand ourselves and hopefully, with guidance, better able to make changes to improve our lives.

A counsellor is a professional who is trained to listen with empathy (by putting themselves in your shoes). They can help you deal with any negative thoughts and feelings you have and provide objective guidance toward personal understanding and growth.

To ‘counsel’ is to give advice or professional psychological help.

What is life coaching?

Life coaching is a profession that is profoundly different from consulting, mentoring, advice, therapy, or counselling. The coaching process addresses specific personal projects, business successes, general conditions and transitions in the client’s personal life, relationships or profession by examining what is going on right now, discovering what your obstacles or challenges might be, and choosing a course of action to make your life be what you want it to be.

What is play therapy?

Play therapy usually work with children aged three to 11, using play as a communication tool to understand their world and to help them deal with emotional distress and trauma. It might help children and their families work through difficult life issues and experiences, including: abuse and neglect.

How can a lawyer help you?

The law is part of your daily life and lawyers are trained to guide you through the legal process. A lawyer can help you buy a home, write a will, or sell a business. A lawyer can also help you if you get injured, if you are getting a divorce, or if you are charged with a crime.

You may have a problem that involves legal issues. It may be as simple as collecting a debt that has not been paid, or more complicated like a child that needs protecting. A lawyer can give you advice to help you solve your legal problem.

You do not have to be represented by a lawyer to appear in court. If you decide to represent yourself in court, you should meet with a lawyer to get legal advice and find out the best way to present your case to the judge and help drawing up the documents.

Legal cases can be complicated, frustrating, and time-consuming. If you have a legal problem, a lawyer can explain the legal issues and how the law applies to your situation. This will help you understand the strengths and weaknesses of your case. It is a good idea to meet with a lawyer in the early stages, so you know what your legal options are.

Even if you have taken steps to solve the problem yourself, you can talk with a lawyer at any step in the legal process or get help understanding what you’ve been served with and the way forward.

So if you’re in need of any of the above services give Enough is Enough a look.

Picture: Pexels

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

