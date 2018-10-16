Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource centre hosts Soccer Challenge to raise funds

On Sunday 21st October 2018, the public is encouraged to show their support as the men of VOC take part in a soccer tournament in a quest to supply more books to the Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource Centre.

Chairperson for the Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource Centre, Dr Elias Parker said the core function of the library is to provide books, text materials and other online publications to children in the community.

“The library can host up to fifty thousand books, but due to financial constraints, we are unable to fill the library to capacity,” he stated.

To tackle this problem, Spice Mecca and Academia Library as well as VOC, amongst other organisations, will be having a fundraiser to raise funds to further develop the library.

Various organisations have signed up for the upcoming six-aside action soccer tournament including our very own VOC male counterparts that have been brave to tackle the goal post.

Parker said the event is not only to raise funds towards the library, but also to enhance a social connection with people.

“This event will be filled with great and wonderful things, aside from having a soccer tournament, food and beverages will be on sale. We will also have a greater opportunity to engage with different people,” he said.

All proceeds will go towards the development of the library. The public is encouraged to come and show their support. The event will be hosted at the Evolution Soccer Arena, Hajj Ebrahim Crescent in Rylands and kick off is at 9am.

Share this article











Comments

comments