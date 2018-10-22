Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource Centre Soccer challenge a great success

VOCs soccer squad showed off their footballing skills yesterday along with various organisations who participated in a six aside action soccer tournament as part of a fundraising efforts for the development of the Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource Centre.

Chairperson for the Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource Centre, Dr Elias Parker said the event was a roaring success as people came out in their numbers in support of the event.

“The event was well attended, and I am eternally grateful. We had people come out in their numbers in support of our cause and the energy was just well received,” he said.

The tournament was held to raise funds for the improvement of the library.

“The library can host up to fifty thousand books, but due to financial constraints, we are unable to fill the library to capacity,” Parker stated.

Parker said after all proceeds were added, the library achieved its goal.

“We exceeded our goal and we can only thank the community for their support. We hope that next year would be even more successful,” Parker said.

Parker said there were many challenges, but they hope that by next year, they would have a better plans in place.

“As always, there was challenges. Members who entered the soccer tournament were blindsided by wanting to win instead of having fun. People should understand that the event had nothing to do with winning, but it was a team building exercise,” he added.

Parker said he wishes to personally thank all those involved in making a success of the event and for taking the time to make sure everything ran smoothly.

