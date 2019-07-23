Al Noor founder granted bail

Share this article

















The founder of the Al Noor Orphanage in Woodstock has been granted bail of R5000 in the Cape Town magistrates court. 47-year-old Amina Okpara faces three counts of contravention of the immigration act and a charge of fraud. On Tuesday, the magistrate ordered Okpara to hand in her passports and identity documents to the court. Okpara is to report to the Maitland police station twice a week for check-ins and was warned not to visit Home Affairs or close to the airport, as she is considered a flight risk. Okpara is also the holder of two South African passports and held a Cameroon passport under the name Adeline Funguh Mankaa.

In an affidavit by an immigration officer by the Department of Home Affairs, Okpara arrived in South Africa on March 17, 1997 with her spouse Mohamed Mustapha Enyegue, also a foreigner. The couple applied for political asylum.

Last week, it was revealed in court that Okpara used four different identities and committed bigamy. She arrived in South Africa in 2000. Okpara was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly stealing donations and funding provided to the orphanage. Her arrest came just a week after Social Development officials removed 17 children following allegations of sexual assault.

