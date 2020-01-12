Alleged armed robber shot dead, another wounded in Cape Town

Share this article

















An alleged armed robber has been shot dead and another wounded following an armed robbery at a shop in Strand Main Road in Strand, Cape Town, paramedics said on Sunday.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 10am on Saturday morning to find the local authorities already in attendance, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“The body of a suspect, a man in his 40s, was found lying in the gutter of the road. Assessments showed that the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his neck and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.”

A second suspect, another man, had sustained a gunshot wound to his arm. He was treated and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

An elderly woman, who had been in the shop at the time of the robbery, had sustained “injuries to her waist when she was pushed over”. She was treated and transported by another service to a nearby hospital.

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

Source: ANA

