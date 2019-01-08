Alleged gang boss gunned down at BP garage in Athlone

Police are searching for suspects after an alleged gang boss was gunned down at a petrol station in Athlone on Saturday afternoon.

Wagied Brink also known as “Dagga-lip” was having his Toyota Corolla washed at a BP Garage when he allegedly got into a heated argument with occupants of a Toyota Quantum minibus.

An unknown gunman then shot the 42-year-old multiple times and wounded a 24-year-old man, before he ran in the direction of Newfields.

The incident occurred on the corner of David and Turfhall roads in Athlone Industria, at around 14h00.

Staff at the garage had called emergency services but Brink died on the scene. Witnesses said he was bleeding from his head.

According to police investigators, the argument broke out because Brink was in trouble with his own gang (alleged to be the Laughing Boys) for not giving gang leaders their cut of his earnings.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said murder and attempted murder cases have been registered and are under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is requested to contact Athlone SAPS or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC/ Tauhierah Salie

