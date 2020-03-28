Almost R2 million in pledges to #OperationCovid19 fund

Share this article

















Operation SA and the South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) have launched an emergency fund-raising drive, which has already garnered almost R2 million in pledges in just a few days. The organisations are partnering to assist in delivering essential food items to the vulnerable and destitute during the 21-day national lockdown. The two NPO’s have called on South Africans to “dig deep into their pockets.”

In a joint statement, Operation SA’s Yusuf Abramjee and SANZAF’s National Executive Board member and past Chairman, Shauket Fakie said “it was time for a collective response to the emergency.”

“For this initiative, we will be calling for non-Zakah donations from the public and sourcing the essential items from manufacturers and wholesalers. These products will be delivered directly to the central Gauteng Government warehouse in Johannesburg from where it will be packaged and distributed by the Department and distributed to the most vulnerable areas,” said Fakie.

Abramjee appealed to companies also to come forward and donate essential items.

“We need many, many truckloads. The need is massive.”

The two organizations said they had a 100 percent donation policy.

A team of representatives from Operation SA and SANZAF will oversee the collection and distribution of the essential items in partnership with the Gauteng Social Services Department.

“We will have checks and balances in place with the Gauteng Government to ensure the aid reaches thse in need and that all processes are followed,” said Fakie, former SA Auditor General.

Fakie and Abramjee will oversee the team, assisted by Operation SA’s Yaseen Theba and Ibrahim Dockrat from Laudium Disaster Management and SANZAF’s Gauteng Regional Chairperson, Amina Gani and Gauteng Regional Manager Imtiaz Jetham. Theba will coordinate the logistics and operations of deliveries to the warehouse.

MEC Lesufi said: “The poor deserve care and support especially during the 21 days of shutdown. We welcome this partnership.”

Lesufi said the essentials required include: maize meal, samp, instant soft porridge, cooking il, pilchard, soya, sugar, beans, salt and soap.

Abramjee said the #OperationCovid19 fund has kicked-off with R50 000 thanks to a donation from Laudium Disaster Management.

Multichoice has announced that it would contribute R400 000 in food supplies.

“This is a critical intervention in aid of the most vulnerable” Calvo Mawela CEO MCG.

Another such proudly South African company that has already contributed R100,000 to this cause is Profmed Medical Aid

Fakie and Abramjee called on other NGOs and charities to feel free to join the drive and donate to the fund.

“We are all in this together. Let’s work together to make sure the aid reaches the many in need and urgently.”

Donations can be made to:

SANZAF Fordsburg

Bank: First National Bank

Branch: Fordsburg

Branch Code: 250655

Account No: 62283944463

Reference: Your Details & COVID19

Online donations can also be made on the SANZAF website at www.sanzaf.org.za.

