ANC Western Cape lambasts education dept over racism allegations against top school

By on Local, News

The ANC of the Western Cape blasted the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) following racism allegations aimed at Rustenburg Girls’ Junior School after the retrenchment of a black teacher.

This followed a report by the Mail & Guardian on Friday that the teacher, Nozipho Mthembu, who was also a former pupil at the top school, had resigned after a fraught period in which her performance was questioned.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) was involved, the report said. The teacher said she did not experience racism, but had felt undermined and unsupported.

“The ANC is deeply concerned with the manner in which the young teacher was treated at the school and was forced to resign,” ANC Western Cape education spokesperson Theo Olivier said.

“It is also shocking that SGBs [school governing bodies]and principals at former Model C schools have become a law unto themselves and some oppose the country’s transformation agenda. This is what gives rise to the attitude of learners there that see black teachers as care takers and givers, but not real teachers.”

[Source: News24]

