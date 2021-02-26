ANC’s top brass to meet with Zuma regarding Zondo Commission issue: Ramaphosa

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa has told editors that the African National Congress’ top leadership will meet with former president Jacob Zuma any day soon to discuss among others his defiance of the Constitutional Court order that he appears before the State Capture Commission.

He was speaking during a live virtual question and answer session with members of the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef).

Earlier, Zuma claimed that Chair of the Commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was biased saying he will rather go to jail than appear before him. However, Ramaphosa said attacks on judges are attacks on the country’s Constitution.

Zuma is sought by the Commission to respond to almost 50 witnesses who implicated him in State Capture.

President Ramaphosa said a high-powered ANC delegation will soon visit Zuma to convince him to cooperate with the Commission. The President also said all allegations against the judiciary need to be substantiated insisting that an attack on judges is an attack on the country’s supreme law.

He said as someone who had worked with Zuma in the past, Police Minister Bheki Cele also went to Zuma’s Nkandla residence in northern KwaZulu-Natal in a bid to convince him to cooperate with the country’s courts and the Commission.

Source: SABC News