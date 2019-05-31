Annual Quds Day march draws small crowd in CT

A small crowd made their way to Parliament this afternoon for the annual Cape Town Al Quds Day March. The rally takes place every year on the last Friday of Ramadan. About 200 people dressed in Palestinian colours and scarves, calling for the end of the Israeli occupation and the freedom of Palestine. Many of the protestors, waving Hizbollah flags, also chanted “death to America and Israel”. The march was led by Qiblah movement leader Imam Achmad Cassiem.

Meanwhile, Iranians held nationwide rallies in support of Palestinians to mark Global al-Quds Day today. Iran has marked Quds Day since the start of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. As rallies began across the Iranian capital, demonstrators set fire to American and Israeli flags, and also burned images of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

