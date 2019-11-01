Another Golden Arrow bus set alight

Share this article

















Another Golden Arrow bus was set alight on Thursday night when it was petrol-bombed between Baden Powell Drive and Coastal Park.

One commuter is reported to have third-degree burns, while a further three are slightly injured. “No injuries to driver,” said the City of Cape Town spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout. “All roleplayers on scene.”

A stop-and-go was put in place, so drivers were advised to be patient. No suspects have been arrested.

Earlier this week, five passengers were left injured when a Golden Arrow bus was petrol bombed near Muizenberg. Two suspects were apprehended following the incident.

“The bus was en route to Blue Route Mall from the town centre. The petrol bomb failed to ignite the bus, but five passengers sustained injuries,” said Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer. “Three of these passengers have been transported to a hospital for further medical treatment.”

Picture: Supplied

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

