Another teen fatally stabbed in Clifton

Share this article

















Two months after a UCT student was stabbed and three others were injured in a suspected robbery, yet another teen, this time a 16-year-old boy, has been stabbed to death in Clifton.

The Western Cape police are investigating the murder that took place on Saturday night. Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the attack to News24.

While circumstances around the stabbing are unknown as of yet, Rwexana explained that law enforcement saw the teen with a stab wound at about 10.45pm last night, November 30. He received medical attention but soon died on the scene from his injuries.

According to Ward 54 member Nicola Jowell, the teen from Langa was stabbed in the chest on Victoria Road, Clifton.

In a Facebook post, she wrote, “On Saturday night at approximately 10:45 a young man from Langa was fatally stabbed (in the chest) on Victoria Road, Clifton. He was assisted by medics at the Clifton Scout Hall where the City had a JOC (Joint Operations Centre) in place for the day/night. He sadly passed away due to his injury and my condolences to his family and friends. My thanks to the film event medic who tried so hard to keep him alive.”

In her post, she explains that she called for law enforcement to be deployed after a number of matriculants showed up on the beach to celebrate the end of exams. She calls for greater warning systems and proper seasonal deployment to SAPS Camps Bay Station.

On Saturday night at approximately 10:45 a young man from Langa was fatally stabbed (in the chest)on Victoria Road,… Posted by Nicola Jowell – Ward 54 on Saturday, 30 November 2019

Former Councillor at the City of Cape Town, Jacques Weber, states that the City’s Safety Department cutting down on additional overtime is a big issue.

“I have been informed that the City’s Safety Department has cut back on additional overtime for LE members leaving most LE stations empty or running with 1 staff member,” he writes. “Recently, 80 hours have been allocated to LE officers for such but clearly there is an issue in terms of deployment. Yesterday highlighted the lack of deployment.”

“This isn’t acceptable and last night is a clear indication of this. The fact that when additional resources were sent to assist there weren’t more than 4 or so available members.” CLIFTON: Last night's events in Clifton are simply unacceptable and highlights the need for urgent intervention in… Posted by Jacques Weber on Saturday, 30 November 2019 Picture: Unsplash (SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

Share this article

















Comments

comments