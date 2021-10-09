Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Anti-Vax passport protest returns to Sea Point Promenade

Local, News
Anti-vaccine passport protestors are once again expected to converge on the Sea Point Promenade for a second consecutive Saturday this morning. Despite a national decline in the number of covid-19 cases, the South African government has surged ahead with its inoculation plans to attain herd immunity.
The Health department had this week prematurely launched its online Covid-19 vaccine certificate portal, where an influx of users resulted in technical snags. The portal allows fully vaccinated users to create a QR code showing their Covid-19 vaccination status, where their contact details, ID number and Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) code is required.
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla says the certificate would facilitate international travel and likely be used to gain entry into specific events and some businesses, assuring that this excludes access to public services.
Demonstrators rejecting the vaccine have compared the implementation of the “mandatory” passport to an apartheid system seeking to divide citizens. “Pro-choice” protestors further point to the possibility of adverse side effects to what they call an “experimental vaccine”, highlighting the benefit of natural immunity.
Government maintains that vaccination is the best form of protection against Covid-19.
