Arab League welcomes UN accusing Israel of war crimes against Palestinians

The Arab League (AL) welcomed, on Thursday, the results of a United Nations’ report that Israeli forces may have committed war crimes killing scores of Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The AL Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and occupied Arab territories, Said Abu Ali, said the results reflect the fairness of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, which classify the ongoing Israeli violations as war crimes or crimes against humanity.

Abu Ali called on the international community to follow up the important results of this report and to focus on the principle of accountability, demanding that those responsible for the violations and crimes committed daily against the Palestinian people should be identified.

He stressed the importance and necessity of providing international protection to the Palestinian people as well as ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the territories occupied in 1967 with Jerusalem as its capital.

A report by the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the protests in the occupied Palestinian territory described the Israeli army shooting of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border fence with Israel as war crimes.

The commission was mandated by the Human Rights Council in May 2018 to investigate all Israeli violations and abuses of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in the occupied Palestinian territory in the context of “The Great March of Return” protests that began in Gaza on March 30th 2018.

