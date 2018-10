A parent has allegedly been shot dead by unknown men outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Green Point, Cape Town on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.

“It happened outside the school, on the road. We are on the scene. We will release a statement shortly on the incident,” Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24.

Reports indicated that the man was shot dead while dropping his child off at school. The son was wounded in the incident.

More to follow.

[Source: News24]

Share this article









2 Shares

Comments

comments