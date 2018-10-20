Body found washed up on rocks at Strand beach

The body of a man was been found on Strand Beach on Saturday morning, presumed to be that of a missing person who disappeared in the surf in the same vicinity after falling out of a craft a day ago.

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, confirmed that the body had washed out on the rocks opposite the intersection of West and Beach roads and was found by a passer-by at about 06:20.

The discovery was made in the same general area where one person was reported missing after falling out of a craft on Friday.

Another person who had been in the vessel had been brought to shore and transported to hospital while police divers had searched for the missing man.

“A small craft can be seen in the water and we are trying to retrieve it,” Dyason told News24 on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened after the body of the 28-year-old man was found.

Source: News24

