Body recovered at Muizenberg estuary where canoeist vanished

A body was recovered at the Zandvlei estuary in Muizenberg on Monday morning, a day after a 33-year-old man fell out of a paddle ski close by.

“A SAPS helicopter spotted the body 30m from the picnic area. They recovered the body,” City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason confirmed.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday that eyewitnesses had seen a man falling out of a paddle ski and disappearing under the water at the estuary at around 15:45.

An extensive air, water and shoreline search was unsuccessful at the time.

In an update on Monday, the NSRI said on its Facebook page that a police inquest was opened after the body of the man, a Malawian national, was found in the water.

“Family are being cared for by police trauma counsellors. Condolences are conveyed to family and friends,” it said.

Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that a post-mortem was being conducted to determine the cause of death.

