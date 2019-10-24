Voice of the Cape

From the news desk

BREAKING | Mmusi Maimane resigns from DA and Parliament

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Mmusi Maimane has announced his resignation from the DA and as a member of Parliament.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Maimane said it has been the “greatest honour to serve” the country, before he announced his resignation from the party and Parliament.

DEVELOPING | DA in crisis: Meetings in CT, JHB to determine party’s future 

The latest development comes after Maimane stepped down as DA leader at a press conference in Bruma, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip quickly followed suit.

Their departures from the party followed the resignation of City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Monday.

(SOURCE: NEWS24)


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments

comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp WhatsApp us