BREAKING | Mmusi Maimane resigns from DA and Parliament

Mmusi Maimane has announced his resignation from the DA and as a member of Parliament.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Maimane said it has been the “greatest honour to serve” the country, before he announced his resignation from the party and Parliament.

The latest development comes after Maimane stepped down as DA leader at a press conference in Bruma, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip quickly followed suit.

Their departures from the party followed the resignation of City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Monday.

I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament. Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 24, 2019

(SOURCE: NEWS24)

