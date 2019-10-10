Bush cockroaches infest Cape homes

Share this article

















Western Cape homeowners have been warned to keep a lookout for unwanted guests as summer approaches. Bush cockraoches have been spotted in homes from the city to Bredasdorp, and are regarded as “super roaches”.

According to Sebastian Seelig, managing Director of Pest Free SA, bush roaches are a hybrid between a cockroach and moth.

“It’s the whole of the Western Cape, we’ve had sightings as far out as Bredarsdorp and the inland areas. It used to be restricted to your greener belts,” he said in an interview on CapeTalk.

Bush roaches are attracted to light in the evening, and lay their egg pods indoors. After six to eight weeks, between 60 to 80 cockroach nymphs hatch and the infestation is spread.

“If you break the breeding cycle, you get rid of the problem,” Seelig said.

He advises residents to fumigate their homes bi-annually to prevent infestations.

Getting rid of roaches involves more than just spraying an insecticide or putting down a bait or dust. Roaches get into everything, multiply rapidly, and can survive for several months without food and up to two weeks without water. These tiny pests definitely pose a challenge, but with the proper tools and roach killer products, you can learn how to get rid of cockroaches by following this roach management program.

Follow these three easy steps for best way to get rid of roaches:

– Clean to get rid of roaches’ hiding places and remove food and water sources. This is the best natural roach control solution.

– Use baits to draw out an infestation, insecticide to kill active cockroaches, and an IGR to prevent them from reproducing.

– Monitor cockroaches with glue boards. It can take anywhere from three weeks to six months to completely eliminate roaches.

Picture: Pixabay

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

