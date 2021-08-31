Calls for more protection for whistleblowers

Share this article

















A whistleblower who was an ally of slain ANC Youth League secretary Sindiso Magaqa has called for more protection for those who voluntarily give information in the fight against corruption.

Thabiso Zulu’s call comes after the gunning down of Gauteng Health Department official Babita Deokaran outside her home in Johannesburg last week.

Deokaran was a witness in an investigation into alleged fraud relating to a R300 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

Zulu says a lack of protection for whistleblowers will discourage people from coming forward with valuable information.

“All that we are asking for is that whistleblowers, corruption activists must be protected while they still at their homes. The other important thing is that those who are facing serious charges and corruption must not be granted bail easily. Because that sends a wrong message to people that you can commit corruption and all that you do you will just pay money and continue with your life.”

“The last is that we are calling on our President [Cyril Ramaphosa] not pay lip service in the fight against corruption by writing letters. We are asking him to protect whistleblowers,” adds Zulu.

More arrests in Deokaran case imminent

On Monday, the Hawks said more arrests are imminent in the Babita Deokaran murder case.

Six people appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, where their case was postponed to the 13th of September.

Source: SABC News